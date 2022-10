The Best Black Lipstick, According To TikTok

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.There are a few one-ingredient Halloween costumes that will take you from an ordinary Friday WFH to the costume party you were 75% sure you were skipping until 10 minutes before you called your Uber. The single add-on that will offer the coolest transformation? A good black lipstick