Makeup lovers know that a Halloween costume without a full face of makeup is simply just a thematic outfit. The transformation truly begins when the makeup brushes come out, which is why Halloween is one of the best holidays for the beauty-obsessed. When else do you have a seasonal excuse to break out glitter, neon shadows, and fake blood?
If you already have an idea of what you’ll be dressed up as on the 31st, then it’s time to start planning your makeup. Luckily, YouTube is a veritable buffet of easy-to-follow tutorials that you can master whether you’re going to parties as a deer or a demon. Despite the complexity of your outfit, the makeup tutorials ahead will be sure to accelerate your look. Pull out those brushes and palettes to start practising.