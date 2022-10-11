The Best Halloween Costumes For Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween approacheth, stargazers. We wish we could say we knew exactly how the cosmos will affect your All Hallows' Eve, but that's up to the Astrotwins. Where we can help you is in selecting your all-important costume.
Naturally, we're basing our costume advice on your astrological sign. Of course, there are many other ways to brainstorm Halloween costumes, but we'd like to think we have a pretty good grasp on what makes each sign unique.
Geminis need something attention-grabbing. Virgos tend to like their costumes a little more straightforward. Leos want to be the life of the party. And, of course, mysterious Scorpios need to keep things spooky.
Ahead, we've determined the best costumes for every sign in the zodiac. They're so accurate, you'll believe they're written in the stars.