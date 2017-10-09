The Best Halloween Costumes For Your Zodiac Sign

21 of 48

Virgo



Your costume type: The Classic

You aren't picking a well-known costume because you want to be recognized, Virgo — you're going as a witch because you know you'll nail it. You commit to any task you set out for yourself, so you can bet your costume will be anything but run-of-the-mill — consider giving your wicked outfit a modern twist and go as one of the Halliwell sisters from Charmed.