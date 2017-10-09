The Best Halloween Costumes For Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween approacheth, stargazers. We wish we could say we knew exactly how the cosmos will affect your All Hallows' Eve, but that's up to the Astrotwins. Where we can help you is in selecting your all-important costume.
Naturally, we're basing our costume advice on your astrological sign. Of course, there are many other ways to brainstorm Halloween costumes, but we'd like to think we have a pretty good grasp on what makes each sign unique.
Geminis need something attention-grabbing. Virgos tend to like their costumes a little more straightforward. And, of course, mysterious Scorpios need to keep things spooky.
Ahead, we've determined the best costumes for every sign in the zodiac. They're so accurate, you'll believe they're written in the stars.
Another option: the more action-packed route. Go as one of the Power Rangers — it's up to you if you go with the classic Mighty Morphin suits or the, shall we say, sleeker ensembles from the reboot.
Another option: Seat belts, everyone! Channel your lifelong love of learning into your costume and go as one of the kids from the Magic School Bus. Whether you choose to emulate the original series or the reboot is up to you.
Taurus
Your costume type: The History Buff
We have to assume that you, Taurus, aren't one for trendy costumes. Your sign loves high-quality, even luxury, goods, and your Halloween costume is no exception. Seek out a well-made outfit with accurate historical details (Bulls don't mind splurging every once in a while, right?). If you are feeling the pressure to be current, consider one of Hamilton's many spiffy ensembles.
Another option: If you're a fan of more recent history, we recommend dressing up as one of the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling. All you'll need is a leotard, leggings, and at least half a can of hairspray.
Gemini
Your costume type: The Memer
You need your costume to be of-the-moment, don't you, Gem? Simply consult the internet for your outfit inspiration. If you have two friends who want to get in on your look, may we suggest the distracted boyfriend meme?
Cancer
Your costume type: The Last-Minute Costume Planner
Let's be fair, Cancer — you were probably too busy helping plan a friend's costume to figure out your own, right? Luckily, all of these costumes can be created with a little black dress. How's that for versatile? First up, add a pair of heels and some serious jewelry for your best Holly Golightly.
Leo
Your costume type: The Celeb
You're the star of your own life, Leo, so why not run with that idea for Halloween? Your natural star power (who can't you entertain?) will go perfectly with a starlet-inspired costume. Of course, Rihanna was the first celebrity to come to mind — as if you needed an excuse to walk around with a glass of wine all night.
Another option: Take your pick of Demi's many looks and feel confident that, like the singer herself, it'll slay.
Virgo
Your costume type: The Classic
You aren't picking a well-known costume because you want to be recognized, Virgo — you're going as a witch because you know you'll nail it. You commit to any task you set out for yourself, so you can bet your costume will be anything but run-of-the-mill — consider giving your wicked outfit a modern twist and go as one of the Halliwell sisters from Charmed.
Another option: Whether you go as Dracula or something more contemporary (all hail Aaliyah), you can't go wrong with your best vampire look. Knowing you, you'll probably go above and beyond and get custom-made fangs.
Another option: We know, an earth sign going as a creature from outer space (like Star Trek Beyond's Jaylah) is so wrong it's right. Try to drop as many mysterious space pyramid references as possible.
Another option: If leotards aren't your thing, maybe a nice pantsuit will do instead? Go ahead, embrace the insanity of this election cycle and get your we-go-high shimmy down.
Another option: Put the power in "girl power" and dress as Lemonade-era Beyoncé. We know you Libras most identify with "Pray You Catch Me," but you'll really turn some heads if your costume emulates "Hold Up."
Another option: Cue the fantastic theme song. Courageous, protective Scorps probably feel a sort of kinship with Buffy anyway, so why not go full slayer (stake and all) this year?
Capricorn
Your costume type: The Creature
You like to stick to your roots, Cap, and that's not a bad thing. Stay true to your earth-sign identity and dress up like a member of the animal kingdom. We thought a goat would be a little too on-the-nose, so how about the Pinterest-friendly deer?
Another option: Admit it — you were ecstatic when platforms came back into fashion. Break out your highest pair (and your little Gucci dress if you're going as Posh) and spice up your life.
