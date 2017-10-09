Story from Spirit

The Best Halloween Costumes For Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween approacheth, stargazers. We wish we could say we knew exactly how the cosmos will affect your All Hallows' Eve, but that's up to the Astrotwins. Where we can help you is in selecting your all-important costume.
Naturally, we're basing our costume advice on your astrological sign. Of course, there are many other ways to brainstorm Halloween costumes, but we'd like to think we have a pretty good grasp on what makes each sign unique.
Geminis need something attention-grabbing. Virgos tend to like their costumes a little more straightforward. And, of course, mysterious Scorpios need to keep things spooky.
Ahead, we've determined the best costumes for every sign in the zodiac. They're so accurate, you'll believe they're written in the stars.
Photo: Courtesy of Disney.

Aries



Your costume type: The Child At Heart
Rams, with their unstoppable energy, outgoing attitude, and, yes, their tendency to be a tad impulsive, give off effortlessly youthful vibes. So, that might mean you don the garb of the posh-yet-playful Eloise this All Hallows' Eve.
Photo: BEI/Shutterstock.
Another option: the more action-packed route. Go as one of the Power Rangers — it's up to you if you go with the classic Mighty Morphin suits or the, shall we say, sleeker ensembles from the reboot.
Another option: You know who else is pretty unstoppable, too? Our number-one witch Hermione Granger. Extra points if you find an orange cat to go as your Crookshanks.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Another option: Seat belts, everyone! Channel your lifelong love of learning into your costume and go as one of the kids from the Magic School Bus. Whether you choose to emulate the original series or the reboot is up to you.
Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage.

Taurus



Your costume type: The History Buff
We have to assume that you, Taurus, aren't one for trendy costumes. Your sign loves high-quality, even luxury, goods, and your Halloween costume is no exception. Seek out a well-made outfit with accurate historical details (Bulls don't mind splurging every once in a while, right?). If you are feeling the pressure to be current, consider one of Hamilton's many spiffy ensembles.
Photo: F A Archive/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: Simultaneously appear old-timey and woke and dress as a suffragette. This is an especially exciting option right now given the current election cycle. Start crafting your protest sign now.
Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Getty Images.
Another option: Hit up a vintage shop for a killer beaded dress and headband combo. Your romantic side will love the Daisy Buchanan vibes.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Another option: If you're a fan of more recent history, we recommend dressing up as one of the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling. All you'll need is a leotard, leggings, and at least half a can of hairspray.
Photo: Getty Images.

Gemini



Your costume type: The Memer
You need your costume to be of-the-moment, don't you, Gem? Simply consult the internet for your outfit inspiration. If you have two friends who want to get in on your look, may we suggest the distracted boyfriend meme?
A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

Photo via @nusr_et.
Another option: Your adaptable sign loves a costume with versatility, and what's more versatile than a pair of jeans and a white tee? Don some sunglasses, grab some salt, and become the salt bae you've always wanted to be (slab of meat optional).
via GIPHY

Another option: Mariah may be an Aries, but any Gem can relate to her simultaneous wariness and love of drama.
Photo via @esoteric_queen.
Another option: This might be a little too meta, but may we suggest going as an astrology-themed meme? Extra points if you ask everyone at the party for their birth chart info.
Photo: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock.

Cancer



Your costume type: The Last-Minute Costume Planner
Let's be fair, Cancer — you were probably too busy helping plan a friend's costume to figure out your own, right? Luckily, all of these costumes can be created with a little black dress. How's that for versatile? First up, add a pair of heels and some serious jewelry for your best Holly Golightly.
Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: If you're a little too #dark to pull off a convincing Audrey, why not Wednesday? Add a headless babydoll for realism.
Photo: Photofest.
Another option: Cruella de Vil is a perfect choice if it happens to be chilly — throw on that stole you impulse-purchased, and off you go.
Video via YouTube.
Another option: The LBD was the unofficial uniform of the three oldest Kardashian sisters during their 10th anniversary special. All that's left to add is a glass of champagne and an unwillingness to discuss Scott Disick.
Robert Kamau/GC Images.

Leo



Your costume type: The Celeb
You're the star of your own life, Leo, so why not run with that idea for Halloween? Your natural star power (who can't you entertain?) will go perfectly with a starlet-inspired costume. Of course, Rihanna was the first celebrity to come to mind — as if you needed an excuse to walk around with a glass of wine all night.
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: Break out your brow kit and practice your DGAF attitude — fellow Lion Cara Delevingne is a no-brainer for bold Leo.
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/ Getty Images.
Another option: Take your pick of Demi's many looks and feel confident that, like the singer herself, it'll slay.
Photo via @chrissyteigen.
Another option: Chrissy Teigen's off-duty look from her trip to Italy is glam enough to satisfy any Lioness' desire to standout, but it's comfy enough that you won't regret your choice by the 11th hour.
Photo: Photofest.

Virgo



Your costume type: The Classic
You aren't picking a well-known costume because you want to be recognized, Virgo — you're going as a witch because you know you'll nail it. You commit to any task you set out for yourself, so you can bet your costume will be anything but run-of-the-mill — consider giving your wicked outfit a modern twist and go as one of the Halliwell sisters from Charmed.
Photo: Photofest.
Another option: Whether you go as Dracula or something more contemporary (all hail Aaliyah), you can't go wrong with your best vampire look. Knowing you, you'll probably go above and beyond and get custom-made fangs.
Photo: Photofest.
Another option: We know, an earth sign going as a creature from outer space (like Star Trek Beyond's Jaylah) is so wrong it's right. Try to drop as many mysterious space pyramid references as possible.
Photo: Getty Images.
Another option: There's never been a bad year to go as a werewolf.. Plus, your earth-ruled sign will love the animalistic side this get-up is sure to coax out of you.
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Libra



Your costume type: The Strong Woman
The girl power is strong with you, Libra, and your charming self can pull off these vibes from head to toe. Dig up your favorite glitter liner and go as Team U.S.A.'s breakout star Simone Biles.
Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: If leotards aren't your thing, maybe a nice pantsuit will do instead? Go ahead, embrace the insanity of this election cycle and get your we-go-high shimmy down.
Photo: Courtesy of Tidal.
Another option: Put the power in "girl power" and dress as Lemonade-era Beyoncé. We know you Libras most identify with "Pray You Catch Me," but you'll really turn some heads if your costume emulates "Hold Up."
Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.
Another option: Between her championship-laden career and life as a new mom, Williams embodies the Libran ideal of balance better than anyone we know.
Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.

Scorpio



Your costume type: The Horror Star
A little darkness never hurt you, Scorpio. Lean into Halloween's spookier side and go as one of horror's many iconic women. May we suggest Wendy Torrance from The Shining? Rock your favorite beige turtleneck and keep your baseball bat close.
Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: You know you're dying to ruin that one awful bridesmaid's dress in the back of your closet, so here's your chance. Channel Carrie at the prom in blood-smeared formalwear.
Photo: Photofest.
Another option: Cue the fantastic theme song. Courageous, protective Scorps probably feel a sort of kinship with Buffy anyway, so why not go full slayer (stake and all) this year?
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures.
Another option: We can't guarantee you'll make many friends dressed as the evil clown Pennywise, but you'll be so happy with the 'grams that come out of this chilling costume you won't even care.
Photo: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

Sagittarius



Your costume type: The Action Hero
Oh, adventurous Sagittarius, you need a costume that can keep up with you. That means spandex and some quippy one-liners. Come to think of it, Deadpool embodies a real Sagittarian spirit, no?
Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: Archers are natural-born travelers and explorers. It'd be crazy if you didn't go as Lara Croft at some point. A sneaky bonus? This costume lets you practice your braiding skills.
Photo: Photofest.
Another option: The Suicide Squad is bound to be this year's go-to group costume, but no one fits the role of Harley Quinn better than the Archer.
Another option: This blockbuster costume is a no-brainer, but that doesn't mean it won't have an impact with your fiery influence. Check out our guide to making the best Wonder Woman costume possible.
Photo: Estrop/Getty Images.

Capricorn



Your costume type: The Creature
You like to stick to your roots, Cap, and that's not a bad thing. Stay true to your earth-sign identity and dress up like a member of the animal kingdom. We thought a goat would be a little too on-the-nose, so how about the Pinterest-friendly deer?
Another option: Aloof Capricorns will slip seamlessly into a big-cat costume, be it a leopard, panther, or cougar. Slap on your best whiskers makeup and go on the prowl.
Another option: What do you mean, "Unicorns don't exist?" Yes, even down-to-earth Goats can have some fantastical fun every once in a while. We also recommend giving the pegasus a try if you prefer wings to horns.
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Another option: We know, another magical recommendation — but you'll love looking as tough as you always feel, Cap.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Aquarius



Your costume type: The Sci-Fi Heroine
Anyone who's close with an Aquarius knows they can be a tad otherworldly. This year, lean into that perception with your Halloween costume, Water Bearers. You have a pop-culture favorite in Stranger Things' Eleven, after all.
Photo: Photofest.
Another option: The Force will be with you on Halloween night if you dress as The Force Awakens' Rey.
Photo: Courtesy of Sony Pictures.
Another option: If you run with other Aquarians, make your group costume the Ghostbusters. Make sure someone is always humming the theme music.
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Another option: Break out your favorite corset and go as the mysterious Maeve from Westworld.
Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.

Pisces



Your costume type: The Throwback
Any true Pisces has a major nostalgic streak. Halloween is a natural time to let that shine and go full-on Plastic with your costume. Luckily, you already have the quotes forever ingrained in your memory.
Photo: REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: Admit it — you were ecstatic when platforms came back into fashion. Break out your highest pair (and your little Gucci dress if you're going as Posh) and spice up your life.
Photo: James Devaney/WireImage.
Another option: Team up with your best frenemy and go as Blair and Serena from Gossip Girl. Aren't you glad you never got rid of your Sidekick 3?
Photo: Mtv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.
Another option: If your adolescence skewed angstier than the previous options, might we recommend the standard-bearer for teenage ennui, Daria Morgendorffer?
