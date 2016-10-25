Did you wake up this morning and realise that Halloween is this weekend and you have no idea what you're going to be? Don't worry — we did, too. And now we're wracking our brains for costume ideas that are cool, but also insanely easy.



But there's actually some relief from the Halloween hell we've tossed ourselves into. YouTube is a veritable buffet of easy-to-follow Halloween makeup tutorials. Whether you're into being Eleven from Stranger Things, one of the many SnapChat filters, or a creepy werewolf, there's a tutorial in here for you using little more than makeup.



Click through our slideshow, and let the costume stress fade away. Halloween should be scary, but picking out your look definitely shouldn't be.