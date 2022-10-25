Your Ultimate Guide To Finding The Perfect Akubra Hat

Finally, you'll want to measure your head — yes, hats have sizes, and Akubra style wool or fur felt hats often come in an array. Measure around the part of your forehead you want the hat sitting on, and use that as a guide. Size up if you land between sizes — you don't want the hat giving you a headache! If you are between sizes it's also a good idea to buy one with an adjustable band for the perfect fit.