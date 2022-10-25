Your Ultimate Guide To Finding The Perfect Akubra Hat

It doesn’t get much more Australiana than the classic Akubra hat, does it? A mainstay in Australian fashion since the 1870s, the brand Akubra might be responsible for the name we give to these outback staples, but plenty of brands have taken the traditional style and created modern iterations — including Akubra themselves.
The history of the Akubra hat
The Akubra brand was started by English immigrant Benjamin Dunkerley. From a family of cotton weavers, Dunkerley had worked as a hatter in Cheshire, and clearly saw an opportunity to use his expertise in the difficult and sun-drenched conditions outdoor work involved. He formed the Kensington Hat Mills in Tasmania in 1876, which later became Akubra in 1912. In 1925, after Dunkerley’s death, ownership transferred to Stephen Keir, a former employee who had risen to become Managing Director in 1911.
It’s not known exactly where the name Akubra originates from, although some reports say it’s derived from a term meaning head covering in the Aboriginal language of the Biripi people.
The brand has had many highs and lows, thriving prior to the Great Depression, then again after World War II. Currently, the brand is still part of the Keir family, and products are made in Kempsey NSW, where the Akubra factory has existed since the 1970s.
What is the perfect Akubra-style hat for me?
This depends on a few factors. First, you need to think about where you'll be wearing your Akubra-style hat. Do you need something durable that can take a beating, say from travelling or (if you're going super legit) rounding up cattle? Pick a darker shade, or choose an earthy hue if you want a lighter colour, like camel or ochre.
Next, you want to think about sun protection. If you want just a fashion hat, a shorter brim is fine. But if you want something that will shield you from the rays, you'll need a wide brim. A quick way to check if your hat will shield your face is to get a friend to hold your phone above your head, and shine the torch. Does the brim shield your face?
Finally, you'll want to measure your head — yes, hats have sizes, and Akubra style wool or fur felt hats often come in an array. Measure around the part of your forehead you want the hat sitting on, and use that as a guide. Size up if you land between sizes — you don't want the hat giving you a headache! If you are between sizes it's also a good idea to buy one with an adjustable band for the perfect fit.
