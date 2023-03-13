28 Dog-Friendly Pubs In Sydney That Love Your Pets Like You Do

Whether it's a cold winter Saturday when you're craving a pub dinner, or a sunny Sunday lunchtime when you want to be in a beer garden enjoying a beverage or two, it's just not the same if you have to leave your furry better half behind.
Ahead, here's a list of some of our favourite dog-friendly pubs in Sydney so the four-legged members of your family don't have to miss out!
[Note: A lot of the pubs on this list let dogs into all areas of the venue, but others have stricter rules on what rooms/areas you can bring your canine friends into. These rules, if there are any, are outlined in their descriptions.]