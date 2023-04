21 Quick & Easy Mid-Week Meals To Get You Over Hump Day

After a long day of work mid-week, if you’re anything like me, you’re feeling extra tired, worn down and embarrassingly uncreative — particularly in the kitchen. While it’d be easy to eat something completely devoid of nutrition and flavour for the sake of time and energy, I’d rather be cooking something simple and uncomplicated that still tastes good. So, can you actually whip up something quick and easy that still tastes delicious? Turns out, yes, you sure can.