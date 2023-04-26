21 Quick & Easy Mid-Week Meals To Get You Over Hump Day

Wednesday is the night I dread most out of all the nights of the week. Why? Because when I get to the proverbial hump day, I know I'll end up reaching for an old 2-minute noodle packet or settle for some bland eggs on toast.
After a long day of work mid-week, if you’re anything like me, you’re feeling extra tired, worn down and embarrassingly uncreative — particularly in the kitchen. While it’d be easy to eat something completely devoid of nutrition and flavour for the sake of time and energy, I’d rather be cooking something simple and uncomplicated that still tastes good. So, can you actually whip up something quick and easy that still tastes delicious? Turns out, yes, you sure can.
We asked our laziest, busiest friends for their go-to recipes that get them through their mid-week slump. While I can’t promise that these will be easier than preparing 2-minute noodles, we did manage to find 21 quick, easy and delicious meals including spicy vegan noodles, creamy curries and zesty pasta that might just end up on your weeknight roster too.