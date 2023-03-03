Refinery29 Australia spoke to SEEK’s resident psychologist Sabina Read to help you master the art of switching off and get her tips and tricks for drawing a line in the metaphorical work sand after you've clocked off. Read acknowledges that first of all, this can often be much easier said than done. “There’s no denying that in an era where you can often see so much of your work world with the touch of a button, you can fall into the trap of being a bit too connected. Particularly over the past couple of years as more and more of us have started working from home, it can be difficult to call an end to your work day and step away from the laptop."