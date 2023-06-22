The Secret Single-Person Behaviours No One Talks About

Originally coined in Sex and the City, SSB is an activity that one engages in only when alone (see: Carrie's love for eating stacks of saltine crackers with jelly while reading fashion magazines). To be clear, it's not a solo activity because we're ashamed of what we're doing. It's just that SSB is the gold standard of alone time — it feels better and more restorative when we indulge in it solo. I mean, ordering in Thai food is not that crazy in and of itself, right? But eating Thai in your old sweats while watching six hours of Gilmore Girls reruns? That's just something one's got to do alone. And often.