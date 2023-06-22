The Secret Single-Person Behaviours No One Talks About

ADVERTISEMENT
I think it's safe to say we're all a little burned out. Between the ever-increasing demands of the workplace, the incessant pings from emails and social media, friends, and family time, getting our quiet time is more important than ever. That's where SSB (Secret Single Behaviour) comes in.
Originally coined in Sex and the City, SSB is an activity that one engages in only when alone (see: Carrie's love for eating stacks of saltine crackers with jelly while reading fashion magazines). To be clear, it's not a solo activity because we're ashamed of what we're doing. It's just that SSB is the gold standard of alone time — it feels better and more restorative when we indulge in it solo. I mean, ordering in Thai food is not that crazy in and of itself, right? But eating Thai in your old sweats while watching six hours of Gilmore Girls reruns? That's just something one's got to do alone. And often.
Because so many people's SSB involves some kind of snack, we asked R29 readers to share their me-time routines with us. Ahead, find a few of our favourites. Click through to see if you can relate to any of these, and let us know your SSB in the comments!