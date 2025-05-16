Money Diary: An Occupational Therapist On £44,257

Housing costs: £328.02 for my half. I transfer £900 in to our joint account every payday and this covers my half of the mortgage, household bills and food shopping. W pays in slightly less as he earns less (previously around £30,000 but we’re not sure exactly how much it’ll be now that he’s studying two days per week).

Loan payments: We have a couple of 0% finance agreements — kitchen (£86.15) and wedding rings (£56). I pay the kitchen and W pays for the rings. I also have a car on PCP which is £199.47. I’m paying back my student loan too but consider that more of a tax as it comes straight off my salary. I have a 0% balance transfer credit card with around £2,600 on it, which I’ve built up throughout two maternity leaves. I’ve always been careful to ensure that I transfer it to another 0% balance transfer but haven’t prioritised paying more than the minimum payment as we had been saving for work in the house and our wedding. Now that those are out of the way, I’ve been paying an extra £300-£400 to this every month and hoping to get it paid off before our mortgage is up for renewal at the end of this year.

Savings?: I currently have around £800 in an emergency fund and around £2,200 saved for our honeymoon which we’re going on in a few weeks' time. Once we’re back from this, any savings I’ve been making for this will go to the emergency fund and the credit card payment. W also has some savings but I don’t know the exact amount.

Pension?: Yes I pay 6.4% in to my pension per month (approx. £230) and my employer contribution is around 17.6%. I’m not sure how much is currently in it.

Utilities: £104.27 gas and electricity, £14.37 home insurance, £63.41 life insurance, £14.03 internet, £7.50 TV licence, £122 council tax.

All other monthly payments: £24.77 RCOT membership, £37.87 car insurance, £10 phone, £90 Monzo Flex, £80 childcare (we pay this per month to cover nappies, food, activities), £38 gym.

Subscriptions: £6.50 Netflix, £4.99 Ring doorbell, £7.50 Virgin wines, £9.99 Headspace, £12.25 Postcode lottery, £11 Substack, £3.59 Organised Mum app, £2.99 Apple storage, £11.99 Spotify, £10 community lottery.