Money Diary: A Senior Clinical Technologist On £44,962

Housing costs: On payday, I transfer A £800 to cover half of the expenses as it is his house. I cover food shops and he covers our takeaways/dining out. It’s not a 50/50 split, but it works for us (A’s share is slightly bigger as is his salary). That amount is also meant to cover council tax, gas and electric, subscriptions, internet and pet insurance. In terms of S’s costs, I pay for the food, and A covers the dog walker.

Loan payments: £0

Pension? NHS pension scheme is 9.8% of my wage, which is £367.19 monthly. My employer contributes over 20% (I'm unsure of how much).

Savings?: £64,000 across LISA and easy access savings accounts (I don’t come from money and I am so proud of myself. It will be used towards a bigger, nicer house after we get married.

Utilities: These are included in the £800 I transfer to A.

All other monthly payments: £9 SIM-only. I also pay road tax and car insurance in one go because it turns out cheaper which is around £1,000 a year.