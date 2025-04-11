Money Diary: A Product Designer On £40,000

This week: "I'm a 33-year-old living in London with my partner P and our cat, A. I’ve lived in London for nearly nine years now. We’re currently expecting our first baby, so life already feels very different planning for this (anyone else shocked at the prices of pushchairs?). I’m quite nervous about the impact maternity leave will have on my finances so I’m busy saving as much as possible! I am, however, really looking forward to it. We’re in a very fortunate position to live close to P’s parents and pay very low rent so hopefully it won’t be as hard as it could be! I’ve had a varied and sometimes pretty rough time throughout my 20s and 30s. I grew up in the UK but moved abroad with my family in my later teens so I had to start life over in a new country and learn a new language. My mum then passed away in my mid-twenties right as I was finishing uni which was such a terribly sad shock and one I’m only now starting to process. I then moved back to the UK around nine years ago for my first proper job post- uni where I found some lovely friends, met my partner and had a career switch. We then lost my dad two years ago which was another devastating blow. The last couple of years have therefore been spent processing and sorting out a mountain of practicalities so life hasn’t been very enjoyable. This baby is hopefully the beginning of a happier period in my life. I’d say I’m both a bit of a saver and a spender. I save what I can but then impulse buy a lot throughout the month and am usually left with £0 at the end of the month, oops! I’m one of those people who can easily spend £20 a day when going into the office as well... please tell me where it goes?! I do budget for pretty much all of my known expenses at the beginning of every month, however, so I always know I have enough for the essentials. Long-term we want to buy a house outside of London but other than that I’d be more than happy to just live a peaceful, simple life!"