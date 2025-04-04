Money Diary: A Pharmacy Dispenser On £35,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 27 year-old female living in London. I work two different jobs, as a dispenser in a pharmacy and in the civil service. Having two different jobs makes my weeks more interesting and enjoyable. I live with my parents in London and I’ve grew up in London. I would say I am good at saving money, however, I can still improve my knowledge on investing and building it up further."
Occupation: Pharmacy dispenser/admin
Industry: Healthcare/civil service
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary:£35,000
Paycheque Amount: £2,393.31
Number of housemates: Three.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £0
Loan payments: £0
Pension? I pay around 6% and my employer pays 26.5%.
Savings: £30,000.
Utilities: £0
All other monthly payments: £10 phone contract.
Did you participate in any form of higher education?
Yes I did a university degree. My parents kindly covered the cost, but I did work part time in places like Tesco to help out.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, conversations about money were quite limited in our household. We didn’t openly discuss finances and, as a child, I was largely unaware of our financial situation. I knew that we were comfortable — I would receive presents for birthdays and holidays, and we had the opportunity to go on family trips. Because of this, I never felt there were any financial struggles or concerns to worry about. As I grew older, I started to gain a better understanding of our circumstances. I came to realise that while we weren’t wealthy or even middle class, my parents were incredibly skilled at managing money. They had a strong ability to budget and save effectively, which allowed us to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle without feeling the pressure of financial insecurity. Their careful planning and sensible spending habits ensured that our needs were always met, even if we didn’t have excess wealth.
Although financial literacy wasn’t something we actively discussed, observing my parents' approach to money taught me valuable lessons about the importance of saving, prioritising essentials and living within one’s means. Looking back, I now appreciate how their financial discipline played a key role in providing stability and comfort throughout my upbringing.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
Still currently living with my parents.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I am responsible for my costs and expenses. However, I do not pay rent or contribute any money for any bills or groceries.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at Tesco, where I worked as a retail assistant. I started this job during the summer after my first year of university. At the time, I was looking for a way to contribute financially towards my education and help manage the various costs that came with university life. Expenses such as textbooks, travel, and social activities quickly added up and I wanted to take responsibility for easing some of that financial pressure.
Do you worry about money now?
I do recognise that I’m in a privileged position right now, living at home with limited expenses. This stability allows me to manage my finances without the immediate pressure of rent or extensive bills, which I’m very grateful for. However, despite this, I can’t help but feel some concern when I think about the future — particularly when it comes to homeownership. The thought of being able to buy a house in London, like my parents did, often feels daunting. Property prices have risen significantly and the financial landscape has changed a great deal since they were first able to get on the property ladder. While they managed to achieve homeownership through hard work and careful saving, I worry about whether I’ll be able to do the same given the current economic climate. These concerns motivate me to be mindful about saving and planning for the future. I’m aware that achieving long-term financial goals may require careful budgeting, smart investments, and potentially some sacrifices along the way. Although I feel fortunate to have the support and stability I do now, I know that navigating financial independence and homeownership in a city like London will be a significant challenge.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.
