Money Diary: A Pharmacy Dispenser On £35,000

Do you worry about money now?

I do recognise that I’m in a privileged position right now, living at home with limited expenses. This stability allows me to manage my finances without the immediate pressure of rent or extensive bills, which I’m very grateful for. However, despite this, I can’t help but feel some concern when I think about the future — particularly when it comes to homeownership. The thought of being able to buy a house in London, like my parents did, often feels daunting. Property prices have risen significantly and the financial landscape has changed a great deal since they were first able to get on the property ladder. While they managed to achieve homeownership through hard work and careful saving, I worry about whether I’ll be able to do the same given the current economic climate. These concerns motivate me to be mindful about saving and planning for the future. I’m aware that achieving long-term financial goals may require careful budgeting, smart investments, and potentially some sacrifices along the way. Although I feel fortunate to have the support and stability I do now, I know that navigating financial independence and homeownership in a city like London will be a significant challenge.