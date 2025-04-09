Money Diary: An Internal Communications Officer On £47,628

This week: "I’m a 37 year-old internal communications officer working for a local authority in central London. I’m originally from the North West but moved to London 15 years ago and can’t imagine living anywhere else. I previously worked in PR and media relations, but in 2023 I switched to internal communications for a new challenge and started my current job two months ago. I’ve definitely had to hit the ground running but so far I’m really enjoying it! Currently I live alone in a one-bed flat. I bought the flat in 2020 after my ex-husband bought me out of our marital home. The divorce had a huge impact on my finances as I spent a lot on solicitors and rental deposits before buying the flat, as well as on things I didn’t need to make myself feel better. As a result, I ended up with a large amount of credit card debt. I’ve been working hard to pay this off in the last few years and I am aiming to be debt free by April! Otherwise, I would rather save for experiences like holidays or concerts, so I do my best to be frugal in my everyday life wherever I can but still enjoying myself.”