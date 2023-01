In 2023, We Need Our Useless Little Treats More Than Ever

I’d like to say I entered the year trying but I’d be lying to you. By 11am on 1st January, I was already balancing mine and my partner’s iced coffees on top of each other as I scrambled to get in the door. This was because, with the first light of 2023, I realised that there is but one pure joy left in this life (besides a sense of meaningful purpose and true friendships and all that sincere stuff): the joy of the little treat.