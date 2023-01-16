In 2023, We Need Our Useless Little Treats More Than Ever

We’re still, assuredly, in times of hardship. Daily life feels like spinning a 'pick your crisis' wheel in a Black Mirror episode. The world is either burning or flooding around us and the ongoing pandemic is still disabling people – to say the past few years have been a lot is an understatement. On top of all of that, we’re all exhausted. For many of us, the festive period wrung us dry both financially and emotionally, if you’re the type of person who, like me, finds enforced fun a little bit tiring.