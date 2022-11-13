My New Favourite Thing Is Lying To Strangers

Holly agrees, pointing out that our vocabulary probably needs updating. "I think when it's a pointless lie, it's fine. We need to invent a new word – it's more of a fib than a lie. A pointless lie is not in the same category as a white lie. I don't think that's good. I'm not condoning any kind of lie that has any kind of impact. I think the only time that a lie is fine is when it's just someone that's chewing your ear off in the pub and it's a form of entertainment. I'm not making any benefit out of it. No one's praising me or anything. I'm just passing the time."