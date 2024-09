“Before that, I’d never suffered from the normal symptoms,” she tells Refinery29. “I only had bloating and my doctor put it down to IBS [irritable bowel syndrome]. Since that surgery, I’ve had horrendously painful periods and pain during sex. I said to the consultant, ‘You’ve done this to me, I was fine before.’ And he said something along the lines of ‘Maybe that surgery triggered symptoms.’” Although research is lacking , and more data is needed to understand why surgery might cause pain, one theory is that pain may occur when a procedure fails to properly remove the tissue growths. Thompson will never know for certain what would have happened if she hadn’t been rushed to hospital that day, but for her it marks a clear distinction between life before and after that first surgery. On the morning of her second surgery, the consultant tried to cancel the operation, claiming it would be a “waste of NHS money”, as Thompson remembers it. “He said there’s no way it could have regrown so soon but when I woke up he came out like a naughty school kid, all sheepish, and admitted it had grown back but this time on the opposite side to the first time.”