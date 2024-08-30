In Toledano’s professional opinion, if a woman is on bioidentical progesterone, her case shouldn’t get to the point of needing surgery because hormone treatment should be enough to manage the symptoms. “My view is if you need surgery, it’s a failure,” Toledano says. “Doctors don’t routinely prescribe the real hormone, instead they prescribe synthetic progesterone, which a lot of women don’t get on well with. Meanwhile the real progesterone also shrinks the endometrial lining and is anti-inflammatory (while oestrogen makes the lining grow and is why periods can be so painful), but typically with less side effects.” Anecdotally, one of her patients was told by a previous doctor that she was infertile due to the severity of her endometriosis; now, some years after going on bioidentical progesterone, she has two children and no longer suffers with agonising periods. This same kind of progesterone is now commonly used in HRT (hormone replacement therapy) prescriptions to treat symptoms of menopause — a hard-won victory after years of patients being limited to the synthetic option. The bioidentical version is also used in fertility treatment. “The field is changing in favour of micronised progesterone,” Toledano says, “because more and more studies are showing that it is far better.” In the NHS, this treatment still isn’t often considered for endometriosis, although Toledano thinks this will shift with time.