17 Of The Best Sex Toys On Sale During Click Frenzy Mayhem

When it comes to shopping for sex toys, there's a lot to think about. Everything from style and size to stimulation and the cost comes into play. That's why sex toy sales, like the ones currently happening for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024, are the perfect time to invest.
Not only can you take some of the spending part out of the equation, but you can also move some of those best-sellers that you've had on your wishlist over to your cart.
To help you in your orgasmic endeavours, we've rounded up some of the spiciest sex toy sales you can shop during the next few hours and have delivered discreetly to your door.
PSA: Most of these sweet sales will end at 12pm on Friday, May 17, so you need to get in quick.
The Best Sex Toy Sales Happening RN
The good people over at Lovehoney are slashing up to 60 per cent off a range of vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, couples toys and lingerie for the next 24 hours. You can bag yourself best-sellers like the ROMP Rose Limited Edition Clitoral Suction stimulater, the Pipedream Fantasy Pussy Pump, and Lovehoney's line of sex toy gift boxes, which are up to $193 off right now.
Wild Secrets is running a pretty big sale during Click Frenzy. You can save up to 60 per cent on a range of vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, couples toys and more. Plus, when you spend over $100, you can get a free gift.
Hold on to your hats, Aussie sex toy brand Vush is slashing up to 45 per cent off select sex toys. You can score some of the brand's bestselling vibrators for a quarter of the original price. Just look at the lineup below!
Our roundup wouldn't be complete if we didn't mention THE ICONIC's 30 per cent off sale on sexual wellness products. Big-name brands like Lelo, Womanizer, Dame, Smile, Le Wand and more are dishing out discounts.