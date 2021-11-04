The Click Frenzy Main Event Starts Next Week — Here’s What You Need To Know

If there was ever a time to shop, this month is it! We have three major online shopping events this November, and it all starts next week with the Click Frenzy Main Event. Kicking off at 7 pm AEST on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and ending at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, November 11, 2021, shoppers will have a full 53 hours to shop some seriously huge sales.
Each year, Click Frenzy gives us access to over 1,000+ deals and exclusive offers across all major shopping categories, including beauty, fashion, homewares, tech and lifestyle. During the sale event, big-name brands like Sephora, Dyson, Adairs and Lovehoney usually slash their prices by up to 50%.
Now is also probably a good time to mention that we’re only a few weeks away from Christmas, so it's the perfect time to get some shopping done and save yourself some money.
We know that online shopping can be overwhelming at the best of times, so to help with this huge sale event, we've created a guide that includes everything you need to know about Click Frenzy Main Event 2021.
When does Click Frenzy Main Event start?
Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEST) Tuesday, November 9 2021, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, November 11 2021. This means that you'll have a full 2-and-a-bit days to take advantage of all the juicy sales!
What kind of deals can you expect from Click Frenzy Main Event 2021?
Going off last year's Click Frenzy Main Event, we can expect huge online retailers like Sephora, Dyson, Lovehoney and more to join Click Frenzy’s shopping event and often slash up to 50% off some of their bestselling items. Click Frenzy usually also offers members these crazy 99% off deals where they sell big-ticket items (think Airpods and Samsung Galaxy phones) for just a few dollars. You can also sign up for free here to find out when the 99% deals go live during the event and gain early access to the sales.
Which retailers are taking part in Click Frenzy Main Event 2021?
If other Click Frenzy events are anything to go by, the list of retailers is usually pretty impressive. It stretches across all categories — luxury goods, fashion, activewear, tech, beauty, and more. So we’re expecting big things this year!
As always, we’ll be curating a running list of the best deals right here, so bookmark this page and keep checking back on the big day. Mark your calendars, people! (November 9) It's going to be a good one.