How To Have Period Sex Without Making A Mess

If you can't get out of your head about getting blood everywhere, there are a lot of ways you can reduce the mess from period sex or even avoid it entirely. First, you can choose to have sex that doesn’t involve the vagina, so you can keep a tampon or menstrual cup in. You can have your partner rub your clitoris , you two can mutually masturbate (with you focusing on your clitoris), or you can have anal sex . But with so much focus on external stimulation please — for the love of your clit — use lube. Especially given how sensitive your vagina and vulva can be during your period, it's always a good idea to have some of the bottled stuff on hand. This luxury lubricant from Lelo is smooth, not sticky or greasy-feeling, so you can get all the external stimulation you want without adding "clit burn" to your list of period symptoms.