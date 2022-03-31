Your Funniest, Bloodiest Period Sex Stories

We’re constantly told that periods shouldn’t stop us from getting on with our everyday lives. Aside from the widespread misinformation surrounding menstruation and PMS (no, guys, it’s not just a tummy ache), tampon commercials regularly feature women dancing in pristine white dresses, biking up mountains and even jumping out of airplanes (which is great, if that’s the sort of thing you usually do). But the one activity yet to be acknowledged by advertising and indeed the mainstream narrative is — whisper it — period sex.
It’s a weirdly divisive topic, given how absolutely natural both sex and periods are — but as with many things, it’s a matter of personal preference. According to one survey, 45% of people queried said it was at least "kinda gross," while just edging in with the majority were the 55% of people who said it was "natural or awesome."
Obviously, period sex can be totally awesome. Some women report stronger orgasms when they’re on, and there’s evidence to suggest orgasms can help cure cramps. Plus, you’ve got a bit of extra lube to help things along. But if you’re part of the pro-period sex camp, you’ll know that it brings with it a few additional considerations. These are usually completely manageable, but as these stories demonstrate, sometimes things can get a bit… out of hand.