If you've never had one, the hardest aspect of a panic attack to understand is that it's not just a mental manifestation of panic — it's an all-consuming physical response as well. Even after the attack has subsided, you'll still feel the physical effects: a bit like a hangover but without the fun or the drinking. Luckily, there are some ways to help yourself feel better that also make processing what you've been through a bit easier.
If you're in the grips of a serious episode of anxiety, your therapist might suggest paying attention to your thought patterns and challenging any assumptions you're making. But that's not necessarily helpful for someone who's actually in the midst of a panic attack.
"When we've shifted over into a panic attack, we're having a physiological response," explains Julie Larson, LCSW, a therapist based in NYC. You might feel your heartbeat and breathing speed up as well as increased sweating and even chest pain. "It's a physical reaction that can become very scary — there’s no grabbing onto thinking," she says. "We're beyond that."
Instead, you'll need to counteract those physical changes with other, more positive physical changes (e.g. walking around) and give yourself the space and time to heal afterwards.
Of course, you should check in with your doctor or therapist if you're regularly getting panic attacks. But we've collected seven ways to recover from a panic attack at home and, with the help of therapy and/or medication, get you back to feeling like you.
1. Change your body position.
"If your body is responding in a physical way, we need to comfort it in a physical way," Larson says. One option is to simply change your position. If you're standing up and pacing around, sit yourself down. Or if you're laying on your back and feel an attack coming on, try sitting up or walking around a bit. That physical change can help get your body back on track.
3. Have a snack.
A panic attack is a profoundly draining experience, so it's especially important not to neglect those basic needs such as, you know, eating. You might be craving something with sugar — and you should feel free to go for it — but we'd suggest opting for something more satisfying and nutrient-rich to help regain your energy. Try one of these snacks that are guaranteed not to mess with your ability to fall asleep.
4. Get some sleep.
If you feel exhausted, we don't blame you. And you should definitely listen to your body here. If you're somewhere you can take a nap, go for it. But also be mindful of your ability to get a full night's sleep later on. To that end, try to cap your nap at 30 minutes and save the rest for bedtime.
6. Reflect.
Once your physical needs are met and you're able to calm your body a bit, Larson says this is the ideal time to reflect on what may have triggered your panic attack. Maybe you were overcome with anxiety about a party you were about to head out to. Or perhaps you were you anxious about an unanswered question for your doctor. Or was your mind running wild in the absence of a reply to a text? Take this opportunity to get the answers you can get and challenge your thoughts and assumptions.
7. Call a friend.
If you feel comfortable doing so, check in with trusted a friend to talk about what you just went through. She can help you process those thoughts and feelings and, when you're ready, help get your mind off 'em too. Maintaining social contact (not necessarily talking just about your anxiety) can also help prevent future panic attacks.
