5 Tips For Dating Someone With Anxiety, From Someone Who Struggles With It

This one is hard. Knowing how to approach someone's anxiety when it feels like it's overflowing can often feel hopeless, especially if you've never experienced it. Telling them not to worry, or trying and take their mind off it, isn't going to help. While we understand your logic, it's just not that simple to compartmentalise your thoughts when they're swirling around your head. If they shut you out and you feel the urge to become defensive, take a breath and remember that this most likely isn't about you, nor is it your fault. Thoughts and emotions are just boiling over for them and they might not even know how to help themselves until the opportunity presents itself.