The goal is to get to the root of the story you have about her separate money, her lack of transparency about it, and what the revelation felt like for you. You mentioned not knowing how to organise your feelings around this. How do you normally organise your feelings? What have you done in the past to get a better understanding of what you’re feeling and why? Do you get a better understanding by writing in a journal? By speaking to a therapist? Creating art or going on a run?