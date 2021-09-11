But, last week I found out she has a separate savings account she’s never mentioned. A secret bank account, with a nice cushion of money. I feel stunned, but it’s hard to express what I'm feeling to her. I felt that we were on a journey together, as young adults in our 20s, not making a ton of money but getting by and hopefully heading upwards. Now, though, I feel like we're not in this together — we just happen to be walking the same way. She tried to explain that she wasn’t keeping it hidden, this money was irrelevant to our life and our finances because it was a last-resort “get out” fund — something she only uses if a serious relationship becomes toxic and she needs an escape hatch. But that only made me feel worse, like she has always kind of had one foot out the door. I don’t know how to organize my feelings about this or how to talk to her about it further.