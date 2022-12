Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?

It's not just hunger and cold we have to worry about while keeping up these appearances; it’s loneliness and shame. Claire*, 28, works front of house in the arts sector and says: "I haven't ever been extremely well off but things have become notably harder the older I've become due to personal circumstances and also now the cost of living crisis . When friends invite me out to dinner or drinks, I often have to turn it down because I won’t have enough and don't want to ask [to borrow some money], and then when I do [go out], I just pay for myself and try to not worry until the next day. But it always means I have to ask my sister or get a loan out so I can continue travelling into work, which just makes me feel guilty and embarrassed. I ended up stealing food from the shop near my work for lunch once but I felt so guilty. I can’t do it again. It makes me feel like I'm less worthy, not successful, ashamed but then guilty for not asking for help or being honest. But I don't want to be judged or looked at as being poor."