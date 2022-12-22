Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?

The day-to-day expenses of just barely keeping up appearances and getting to the office had meant that I’d gone without so many necessities, and posting this I felt sick. Would people mock me and my choices? No, it turned out. People were relieved. "THANK YOU for talking about this!! So many people just assume," read one response from a teacher. "Ohhh mate I have BEEN here. Absolutely no shame in it, the squeeze is ever present now and almost a constant source of anxiety," read another, from a musician. "I feel you… As busy as I am, sometimes it just takes forever to get paid and you can’t make it work," responded a personal trainer. "I’ve been stealing toilet roll from work because I can’t afford it," said someone I’d always admired for their glamour on social media. Over the following weeks I had friends coming up to me to say that they’d been feeling the same but assumed they were alone. My inbox overflowed.