Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?

It's not just hunger and cold we have to worry about while keeping up these appearances; it’s loneliness and shame. Claire*, 28, works front of house in the arts sector and says: "I haven't ever been extremely well off but things have become notably harder the older I've become due to personal circumstances and also now the cost of living crisis. When friends invite me out to dinner or drinks, I often have to turn it down because I won’t have enough and don't want to ask [to borrow some money], and then when I do [go out], I just pay for myself and try to not worry until the next day. But it always means I have to ask my sister or get a loan out so I can continue travelling into work, which just makes me feel guilty and embarrassed. I ended up stealing food from the shop near my work for lunch once but I felt so guilty. I can’t do it again. It makes me feel like I'm less worthy, not successful, ashamed but then guilty for not asking for help or being honest. But I don't want to be judged or looked at as being poor."