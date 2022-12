Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?

Aspiration and almost cos-playing success to achieve success is no new thing. Think of Steinbeck having his characters preserve one pristine white shirt as their ticket out of poverty, or the modern extreme of Anna Sorokin , the Russian con artist who wore just enough designer items to act her way into the upper echelons of New York society. The desire to appear successful is old as time but now we have the addictive lens of social media adding another level of warp to our perceptions. Here, women in particular are 'self-starters' and 'hustlers' bedecked in Ganni and Jacquemus, looking like success incarnate and telling us that if we just work harder and have the right look we can be just like them. In reality we have no idea of their real financial situations or even their socioeconomic backgrounds. And we – particularly those of us from less well-off backgrounds – buy into the myth and often crumble under the weight of it. With institutions like Young Women’s Trust finding that young women in the UK are earning on average 22% less than their male counterparts, and that 62% of us feel that our prospects have diminished in the last six months, it’s no surprise that we can’t keep up.