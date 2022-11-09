Money Diary: A Portfolio Manager On 72k

This week: "I'm a 30-year-old portfolio manager living in London. I recently moved jobs to a completely different industry, which added a further £25k in salary, and I feel very grateful for the job that I have now. I used to be a splurger and I would say I'm still an emotional spender although I work really hard not to spend recklessly nowadays. My husband and I are currently in the middle of buying our first home together. After getting married I moved into his one-bedroom flat so we are really excited to be buying something bigger together. We've really utilised every space we possibly can within the flat! We also want to make the most of our time together before we start a family in the next year or two so that sometimes means saying yes to nights out and late nights, holidays and eating out."