Employees with children and responsibilities to get home to can't always stick around to hang out with their workmates, and those working on deadlines may need the entire day to get their work done, no matter how fun the festivities promise to be. Even when events are optional, it doesn't feel great to miss out or be the person who never joins in. At least when activities are within office hours, people are generally more likely to reap the benefits — as long as the dips in productivity are accounted for, anyway.