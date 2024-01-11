The New Moon In Capricorn Is Here To Start 2024 Off Right

On January 11, we’ll kick off the new year with a new moon in the hardworking and ambitious sign of Capricorn. And this new moon isn’t just the very first one of the year — it happens on 1/11, aka 111, which is an important number in numerology and marks major beginnings according to Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. Cheers to that!
Sure, technically the new year has already passed, but this luminary gives us another fresh start to take advantage of. “The first new moon of 2024 says loud and clear: It’s go time!” says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. “The last few days of 2023 brought a lot of changes and confusion due to Mercury being in retrograde and squaring foggy Neptune. Now, with Mercury being direct and moving at a regular speed as the moon becomes new, we are ready to change ahead on our goals!”
This new moon is bringing in even more fresh starts, especially for our personal and professional lives, according to Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year. “This is an aligned time to set new goals for yourself and to reflect on the desires you’ve long held from the past and to see if they still feel aligned,” she tells Refinery29. “Capricorn is known for its ambitious nature, but this is also a powerful time to reflect on who you were one, five, or ten years ago, and what you desired then.”
Campos says to ask yourself, what accomplishments or milestones have you reached? “This can be an important moment to nurture your own growth and give yourself the recognition for how far you’ve come versus seeking validation from an external source,” she says. The new moon in Capricorn may influence us to step into more of an authority role or take on more responsibility, both personally and professionally.
Don’t be scared of this — now is the time to challenge yourself, says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. “Capricorns are known for dreaming big and working hard without fear,” she tells Refinery29. “If you find yourself frequently repeating your goals, take a moment to reflect on why you may be holding yourself back. This could be due to fear, self-doubt or feeling unworthy,” she says. “This is an opportunity for you to break free from limiting beliefs and bring about significant changes in your life.”
And we have more power and say into what particular steps we take than we may think. “The new moon also squares the Nodes of Destiny, offering us a chance to decide the road we wish to travel,” Stardust says. “Do we want to lean into our higher vibration or do unsavoury things to advance ourselves? The choice is ours to make.” Our intentions will be tested and karma will have a part in how this plays out, so Stardust warns to not let greed cloud our judgements.
Campos also adds that this square may cause us to feel like we’re under pressure to make some sort of important, life-changing decision. “This choice may have to do with our public or private lives, but look at the area Capricorn occupies in your birth chart to gain a deeper understanding of what types of themes may manifest for you,” she says.
Astrologically speaking, a lot will be happening in the sky as 2024 continues on. “Because this is the last time in 15 years that there will be a new moon in Capricorn while Pluto is in Capricorn, the changes we make now could have a profound impact and long-term effect on our lives,” says Montúfar. “No pressure!”
If you’ve started 2024 off on the wrong foot, have no fear — this new moon might make the world of a difference.