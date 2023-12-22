What’s Written In The Stars For Your 2024? Here’s The Guiding Plot, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Leo, you’re starting off the year in a no-nonsense type of vibe, largely due to Mars’ presence in Capricorn for six weeks starting 4th January. Mars in Capricorn stimulates your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources. You’re in the mood to connect with people who can take your life to the next level, and vice versa. Just make sure you’re not letting your ego or pride run the show during the first quarter of the year, particularly once Pluto enters Aquarius on 20th January, stimulating major changes in your partnership sector. People may tell you, “You’ve changed”, and in many ways, you are changing more rapidly than they may be used to. It’s not your responsibility to accommodate their insecurities, but you can be as transparent as possible regarding what your updated or new values or priorities may be, and why.