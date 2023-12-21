What’s Written In The Stars For Your 2024? Here’s The Guiding Plot, According To Your Zodiac Sign

The coming year, 2024, is a year that will help us to create the future with each thought, intention, and action we collectively take. Mercury, the Planet of Communication, ends its retrograde in Sagittarius on the first day of the year, infusing the cosmos with a fiery momentum as we strategize our yearly goals. But keep in mind that in astrology, the new year doesn’t begin until Aries Season (and in 2024 the sun enters Aries on March 19), so there’s no need to pressure yourself to create New Year’s resolutions as soon as 2024 begins.
With Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, spending the majority of the year in Aquarius — the sign of the revolutionary — all zodiac signs will experience inner revolutions of their own, while we also acknowledge and play a role in the larger revolution that will be collectively felt and experienced. In 2024, we could see a mass amount of awakened beings divesting from corrupt and capitalist systems, much as I had predicted in R29’s 2020 Revolution article. This will disrupt the status quo as we know it, and while this may make some beings uncomfortable, there’s not much we can do about it except join the dance, or watch passively on the sidelines.
Jupiter, Planet of Abundance, remains in Taurus until May 2024, helping ground and anchor us in our values as we continue to find ways to simplify our lifestyles and better nurture ourselves, and Mother Earth, in the process. The first five months of the year are ideal for focusing on creating solid foundations for ourselves rather than trying to rush to an imaginary finish line.
Once Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25, all zodiac signs are likely to feel more daring and open to experimenting, which could lead to us dreaming up new political and socioeconomic realities in this second half of the year. Elections are likely to be filled with unpredictabilities, and Gen Z’s (and the younger millennials’) voting decisions will change the game forever. We’ll also be in the mood to have more fun during Jupiter in Gemini’s transit, which will lead to an influx of new art, music, and entertainment surfacing on the global stage.
Use the three Mercury retrogrades of 2024 (Mercury retrograde in Aries April 1 to April 25, in Virgo and Leo from August 6 to August 28, and in Sagittarius from November 25 to December 15) to clear clutter from your life, review contracts and previous engagements you may have made, address miscommunications in relationships, and assess your own imperfections.
The eclipses this year will feel lighter than the ones we experienced in 2023, largely due to the majority of them occurring on the Aries-Libra axis (except for the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 17), and this aligns with the current nodal axis too, helping us learn our eclipse lessons with greater ease, more speed, and less resistance.
While Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto’s retrogrades in the middle of the year could have us second guessing our decisions (particularly as a collective since these are intergenerational and generational planets), it’s really Mars’ retrograde in Leo starting December 5 that will throw us all for a loop, because it will highlight moments when living in excess or trying to keep up with the Joneses leaves us feeling empty and unfulfilled. We’ll end the year doing our best to align our intentions and actions with our core values, even if that means starting over from scratch.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries Season kicks off the astrological new year, so the intentions you set during the total solar eclipse new moon in your sign on April 8 will set the scene for the next six months to come. Get serious about what you’re here to create, Aries, because having Chiron, the asteroid which represents our inner wounds, in your sign until 2026 means you have tremendous potential to thrive from even the most unlikely of places.
Mercury’s retrograde in your sign from April 1 to 25 helps you deconstruct your ego and get more deeply acquainted with your spirit. You’ll feel the urge to slow down and reassess key parts of your life around this time. This year, you’re learning the power of solitude and silence, Aries. And this will serve to make you an even more brilliant communicator, creator, and leader. Use your planetary ruler Mars’ stay in your sign from April 30 to June 9 to step into your power and allow yourself to be seen in whatever way speaks to you most. You’ll generate attention from near and far.
The solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 is a fresh start for your relationships with others, but also with your relationship with yourself. Both your interpersonal relationships and your own romance with your multitude of selves will come into question during this eclipse season. You’ll notice moments when your selfishness does you more harm than good, and moments when your selfishness is protecting you from the ill-intentions of others. It’s up to you to discern the difference and act in the way that empowers you, while also empowering those in your orbit.
Mars retrograde in Leo on December 6 may throw you for the biggest loop of all, as you reconsider everything you viewed as your life priorities — an event may occur around this time that makes you realize everything you once took for granted, and you’ll never look at life in the same way again.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
What do you really want, Taurus? And are you ready to receive what you say you really want? Give yourself time to figure this out this year, particularly during Jupiter’s remaining transit through your sign up until May 25. When combined with Uranus’ shift direct in Taurus on January 27, you’re starting off the year aware of the major elements of the unknown, while also learning to trust the unknown.
Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, will be in Aquarius for most of this year, and Aquarius energy squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Taurus nature. You may notice that people start acting quite differently, and your career trajectory may also go through its destabilizing phases — the key is to get curious about what the universe is trying to teach you, rather than assuming that it’s punishing you. It’s most likely around the end of Jupiter’s transit in your sign that you’ll gain greater clarity regarding where you’re meant to invest your energy, resources, talents, and attention, and why. You may also receive a major reward around this time.
Once Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25, the focus shifts to your money sector for the next 13 months. You’ll find yourself being more innovative and daring when it comes to your financial endeavors, and you’re advised to diversify your income streams rather than making most of your income from one source. If you’re not yet tech savvy, Jupiter in Gemini will help you find ways to make money online, or invest in businesses who sustainably do so.
Your best periods for social interaction will be when Venus enters your sign from April 29 to May 23, as well as during Scorpio Season in the fourth quarter of the year, as your partnership sector will be activated and you’ll be feeling passionate, magnetic, and loving.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, you’ve been preparing for the magic of this year without even knowing it. Jupiter, the Planet of Expansion, spends the first five months of 2024 in the sign of Taurus, rounding out its stay in your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure. Then on May 25, Jupiter enters your sign, where it will remain for the next 13 months, making this one of your luckiest astrological periods in the past 12 years. The decisions you make during Jupiter’s transit through your sign will guide your journey for the next twelve years to come. Choose wisely, but also don’t overthink it. The more you trust yourself, the more life trusts you.
There’s no need to feel pressure about this exciting transit — you should instead focus on cultivating presence and patience with yourself and others this year. Having Pluto in your fellow air sign of Aquarius for most of this year will increase your desire to expand, experiment, travel the world, meet new people, and awaken the masses. But all this airy energy in the cosmos could also feel overstimulating, and it could lead to you getting easily distracted. Spend time around people with earth and water placements in their chart, as they’ll help you feel peaceful.
Your annual new moon occurs on June 9, just a few weeks into Jupiter’s entrance into your sign. This is the most potent lunations of the year for you, allowing you to either take a leap of faith through relocating, rebranding, or completely altering your life journey. You’re likely to want to take off in more than one direction at once — focus on the two directions pulling you most intensely, and by the time the Gemini full moon strikes on December 15, you’ll have pleasantly exceeded your expectations.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You will be focused on your friendships and your personal development journey in 2024, Cancer. Jupiter, the Planet of Expansion, remains in Taurus until May 25, encouraging you to have discernment regarding who you allow into your orbit, and why. You may cultivate some of the strongest friendships you’ve had in years thanks to Jupiter in Taurus, but you may also experience a volatile period of having to release frenemy dynamics once Uranus shifts direct in Taurus on January 27 for a seven-month stretch. Just when you thought one element of your social life was stable, something is likely to catch you off guard. Try to not let yourself get so worked up that you lose your cool.
This may be easier read than done, particularly during eclipse season in March and April, and then again in September and October. Since you’re ruled by the moon you can find yourself easily influenced by supercharged lunations such as eclipses — they could make you feel like you’re losing solid footing. This is when you should lean on the power of community, particularly once Jupiter enters Gemini for 13 months starting May 25. You may at first be tempted to keep your shadows and angst to yourself, but it’s through intentionally connecting with people who see your pain and can hold space for it that you’ll truly soar.
Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, has been working behind the scenes to help you create generational wealth, and this year it spends most of its time in Aquarius, the sign of the revolutionary. You’ll feel thrown out of your comfort zone more often than not, but this will help you avoid complacency, and when Pluto re-enters Capricorn for a final stretch from September 1 to November 19 you’re likely to connect with someone who helps you keep your morale high even when the world feels cloudy and gray. This year, stay close to people who help you soar.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you’re starting off the year in a no-nonsense type of vibe, largely due to Mars’ presence in Capricorn for six weeks starting January 4. Mars in Capricorn stimulates your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources. You’re in the mood to connect with people who can take your life to the next level, and vice versa. Just make sure you’re not letting your ego or pride run the show during the first quarter of the year, particularly once Pluto enters Aquarius on January 20, stimulating major changes in your partnership sector. People may tell you you’ve changed, and in many ways, you are changing more rapidly than they may be used to. It’s not your responsibility to accommodate their insecurities, but you can be as transparent as possible regarding what your updated or new values or priorities may be, and why.
Since you’re ruled by the sun, you’ll feel most activated during this year’s two solar eclipses. The first one is a total solar eclipse in Aries occurring on April n, and the next is a new moon solar eclipse in Libra occurring on October 2. The Aries eclipse brings attention to your sector of expansion and long journeys, and could lead to you relocating or considering moving abroad. Taking on a new course of study or deepening your entrepreneurial journey is also an option. The October solar eclipse activates your sector of communication and creativity, and is an ideal time to launch a passion project because people will want to hear what you have to say and you’ll come off as even more alluring, magnetic, confident, and charming.
It’s by year’s end that you may start to notice that there’s more of a delay in your personal endeavors — or that you’re experiencing cosmic re-reroutes. This will be due to Mars, the Planet of Action, beginning a retrograde in your sign on December 6, considerably slowing down your momentum. This is happening to make sure that you’re not taking on too much on your plate, and to encourage you to streamline your priorities by focusing on doing less, but with greater intention.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this year is about reimagining the possibilities for yourself, and being brave enough to create those possibilities for yourself rather than staying in your comfort zone. Jupiter’s continued transit through Taurus up until May 25 can help you take the slow yet steady route to mapping out your goals, particularly if they have to do with going back to school or exploring entrepreneurship.
Then, once Jupiter enters Gemini on the May 25, your sector of career and reputation will be activated for the next 13 months, and you may find yourself considering a career change, or alternatively you may decide you want to let yourself create simply for the sake of creating, rather than always seeking to monetize your gifts. Allow yourself to view life with a beginner’s eye this year, Virgo.
We’ll be experiencing three Mercury retrograde cycles: from April 1 to April 25 your planetary ruler will be retrograde in Aries. Then from August 6 to August 28 it’ll be retrograde in your sign and in Leo, and the final Mercury retrograde will occur in Sagittarius from November 25 to December 15. Use these retrogrades as periods of reflection and renewal rather than a period of initiating brand new ventures.
The Pisces full moon lunar eclipse takes place on September 17, during your birthday season, and it could lead to a dramatic ending or period of closure in your most intimate relationships, friendships, and work partnerships. This period of time will have you feeling more vulnerable and sensitive than you’re used to, so give yourself plenty of time to nurture yourself, and also stay close to people who make you feel emotionally safe.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the South Node, symbol of our karmic past, spends its first full year in your sign, making your healing journey more potent than usual. The first quarter of the year is about getting comfortable being uncomfortable, as you’ll notice that so much of your inner world is changing, and you’re shedding outdated thoughts and belief systems. You’ll feel more introspective and deep than you’re used to, and this could lead to you wanting to isolate yourself from January through March, or at least minimize the amount of your social interactions.
You may feel spiritually renewed around April 29 when Venus, your planetary ruler, enters its home sign of Taurus. You’ll be focused on enjoying life’s simple pleasures and expressing gratitude for the abundance that already exists in your life. Then on May 25, Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, enters your fellow air sign of Gemini for the next 13 months. Your sector of expansion, long journeys, and higher education is activated by Jupiter in Gemini, making the upcoming year a great time for going back to school, auditioning for a dream program, or exploring a field that your inner child has always wanted to pursue.
Keep an eye out for dramatic shifts in your life during both eclipse seasons this year — there will be a lunar eclipse in your sign on March 25 and then a solar eclipse in Libra on October 2. Of all the zodiac signs, you’re the one whose life is most rapidly transforming, which means you may have to leave certain people and circumstances behind you as you step into your new chapter. This may be painful, but it will be necessary.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this is the first year in the past three years where you’re not experiencing an eclipse in your sign, and when the South Node isn’t in your sign either. The Universe is cutting you a bit of slack when it comes to all the trials, tests, and tribulations you’ve had to endure so far this decade. 2024 will still challenge you in new ways — but you’re now prepared for life’s plot twists, rather than fearful of them.
Pluto, your planetary ruler, re-enters Aquarius on January 20 and remains there for the majority of this year (and ultimately for the next twenty years). Since Aquarius is a fellow fixed sign that squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Scorpio nature, you’re likely to feel greater momentum and a sense of urgency as you flow through this year — Pluto doesn’t want you to get too comfortable or too complacent when it comes to making your dreams come true. That’s why it’ll make you feel like there’s more for you to do.
But at the same time, Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, remains in your opposite sign of Taurus until May 25, encouraging you to lean into your partnerships for spiritual and emotional support this year, and to avoid rushing to the finish line when instead you should be focused on planting a fertile and abundant garden, and lovingly caring for it. It’s up to you to create strategies to find a balance between making the world a better place, and simply being present in your own more intimate world, while expressing your gratitude to those who’ve always seen and supported you.
Once Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25, it’ll remain there for 13 months, activating your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources. You’ll be in a prime position to ask for funding, investments, apply for scholarships, pay off loans, or even marry into wealth (or start a business partnership with someone who provides a considerable amount of funding or resources to you or your organization). But remember, Scorpio: “With great power comes great responsibility.” Do not let this influx of abundance get to your head or deter you from your heart-centered goals. A guiding question to consistently ask yourself this year as Saturn continues to travel through Pisces is “What are my values and non-negotiables, and am I living in accordance with them?”
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this year you’ll mainly be focused on your health, and your relationships. This is largely due to your planetary ruler Jupiter spending the first five months of the year in Taurus, activating your sector of wellness and routine. Jupiter’s stay in Taurus has helped you identify what matters most to you and why, and it’s also helped you check yourself whenever you were leaning toward overindulgence or excess in any area of your life. If you’ve been wanting to commit to a fitness routine or clean eating regimen this year, do your best to make it happen while Jupiter is in Taurus, as you’re planting seeds of healthier choices for the next 12 months to come.
Then on May 25, Jupiter shifts into Gemini for 13 months, activating your sector of relationships and marriage. This may be one of your luckiest periods for attracting your soulmate(s) or deepening the bonds you already have. But it’s important for you to continue to practice healthy detachment during this transit, because Gemini is known for craving freedom, just like you. You’ll attract partners who understand you, but who are also as unpredictable as you, and after the more stable period that Jupiter in Taurus brought you in the first half of the year, you may be caught off guard by the volatility of having both Pluto in Aquarius and Jupiter in Gemini at the same time.
The second eclipse season of this year occurs on September 17 with the lunar eclipse in Pisces, followed by a solar eclipse in Libra on October 2. These eclipses highlight your domesticity sector as well as your social sector, indicating that these are the two areas of your life that will undergo the most changes as we enter the fourth quarter of the year. By the time your birthday season comes around, you may have a completely new definition of what home and friendship means to you, and your digital presence is likely to have been significantly transformed too.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you start off 2024 feeling strong, motivated, disciplined, and ambitious. Not only is it your birthday season, but Mars, the Planet of Action, enters your sign on January 4 and remains there for six weeks. Use the Capricorn new moon on January 11 to set intentions for the next six months to come — this is one of the most potent lunations for manifesting this year because Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, will be in your sign up until January 20. The combination of having the sun, Mars, and Pluto all in your sign at the start of the year means that you should prioritize launching your major initiatives in the first quarter of 2024. Jupiter’s continued transit through your fellow earth sign of Taurus will ensure you don’t cut any corners.
Once Jupiter shifts into Gemini on May 25 — and remains there for 13 months — you’ll find yourself being more open-minded and adaptable. This is also due to the fact that Pluto will be in Aquarius at the same time, marking a significant shift in the cosmos on both a personal and collective level. Your money sector is activated by Pluto in Aquarius, while your sector of creativity and true love is activated by Jupiter in Gemini. The second half of the year has you more focused on letting love in, having more fun, and making more money.
Pluto will briefly re-enter your sign for one final time in our lifetime from September 1 to November 19, making that period of three months another auspicious time for you, Capricorn. You may view it as your coming-of-age moment, where most of the efforts you invested in the past sixteen years (Pluto’s been in Capricorn ever since 2008) start to come to fruition. You may also find yourself more revolutionary than usual during the final quarter of this year — you’ll be highlighting ways to liberate people from systemic oppression, largely because that’s what this final chapter of Pluto in Capricorn is about on a global level.
We end the year similarly to the way we started this year — with a Capricorn new moon, occurring on December 30. By this time Pluto will have re-entered Aquarius and will remain in your money sector for the next 20 years. The more you can practice the art of healthy detachment from needing to control your life circumstances, the more peaceful you’ll feel.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with your planetary ruler Saturn spending its first full year in Pisces, activating your sector of money and self-esteem, and Pluto re-entering your sign for the majority of the year (from January 24 to September 1 and then from November 19 until 2044), you’ll be focused on more humanitarian ways of making money and making an impact. The more you feel spiritually at peace, the more financially prosperous you’ll become, and the more consciously you’ll be able to share your resources with those in need while educating those who may not see the world in the way you do.
But remember Aquarius — you may enlighten people, but you can’t force them to have the same point of you as you do. Maintaining a spirit of flexibility amidst your periods of revolution is key — particularly while Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, spends time in your fellow fixed sign of Taurus up until May 25. Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini on May 25 provides a more lighthearted vibe to the way you flow through life, allowing the middle part of the year to be one of the most invigorating and productive months you’ve experienced so far this decade.
Once the Libra lunar eclipse strikes on September 17, your sector of expansion, higher education, and philosophy will be activated, meaning an event may occur on a personal or political scale that causes you to re-evaluate your value system and previous stances or worldview. That’s where flexibility and adaptability needs to come into play again — be willing to change your mind on something you now are more enlightened on, rather than always being the one who’s “right.”
Mars’ retrograde in Leo starts December 6 and could shake-up your relationship dynamics just as the year starts to come to an end. Instead of acting like you don’t care or that you’re unbothered, lean into the discomfort of having to face disappointment or disillusionment in your relationships, and be willing to put in the work to resolve the issue if it’s worth fighting for.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Saturn remains in your sign for yet another year, but you’re starting to feel more sure of yourself and less apprehensive about the Planet of Challenge visiting your sign. As the year begins, Mars’ presence in Capricorn activates your sector of friendship and social networks, allowing you to weed out frenemies and celebrate and attract people who genuinely love and support you.
While your birthday season will feel magically ethereal, you truly come alive once the astrological new year begins on March 19, followed by Mars’ entrance into your sign on March 22, making it a prime time to dream, create, make love, make art, and let your intuitive awareness lead the way. You’ll be more magnetic during this transit, leading to more eyes on you — focus on the quality of the people you attract rather than the quantity, and don’t be afraid to set the necessary boundaries if you don’t want certain energies around you.
Jupiter, one of your planetary rulers, remains in Taurus until May 25, highlighting your sector of communication and creativity. You have a great chance of being recognized or celebrated for your artistic talents during the first five months of the year. Then once Jupiter shifts into Gemini on May 25 (for a 13-month stay), you’ll notice that your attention shifts to your home and family, and allows for a sensation of freedom and flexibility in that area of your life. You may travel more than usual during this transit, trying to cultivate the feeling of home wherever you go. Or alternatively, you may choose to travel through the books you read, the movies you watch, and the wider and more diverse range of people you interact with.
On September 17, a powerful lunar eclipse in your sign transforms life as you know it. Eclipses can’t be specifically predicted, as they’re known for revealing what was once hidden. So it’s as you get closer to the event that the grand revelation will be made. But this eclipse is connected to the intentions you set on March 10 of this year, during your annual Pisces new moon. And it’s likely to help you level-up by first removing everything that’s hindering your growth from your life, no matter how accustomed you may have been to its presence. Let this eclipse enlighten you to yourself, Pisces. This will help you soar in quarter four.