Mars Retrograde May Be The Antidote to Your Burnout

Although Mars turns direct on January 12, we'll still be dealing with some chaotic Mars energy afterwards, according to Campos, specifically on March 24 and 25 when Mars prepares to leave Gemini after six months. "Mars will be sitting at a critical degree, the final degree before it changes signs and enters Cancer," she says. "This can add pressure, tension, and anxiety to the day. Even though the retrograde period is behind us, it can bring up any final lingering stressors and anxious thoughts that we were dealing with during the retrograde period." We may overreact or feel paralyzed during this two-day span — Campos advises that we focus on using this period to reflect on the past few months of retrograde. What triggers came up? How can we move forward? What have we learned?