Mars Retrograde May Be The Antidote to Your Burnout

When it comes to relationships, Mars will have, "noteworthy and cosmically dramatic, telenovela moments" with other planets in the sky during its retrograde, according to Campos. "On December 1, Venus in Sagittarius will sit across the sky from Mars in Gemini," she says. "This can bring any sexual tension to a boiling point — a great day to spend under some leopard-printed silk sheets with a lover, but this energy can also manifest as a heated debate." What we want and need from a partner may differ or clash on this day, so remember to practice good listening and communication skills. Campos notes that both creativity and passion are in the air, and they can be good outlets to release any tension or stress.