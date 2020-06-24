The Earth signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — were The Regenerators of the movement, I explained to my niece. They’d been the ones to encourage their fellow humans to start gardening or learning about herbalism; to teach skymates how to ground themselves through yoga and meditation; and to help us consider living in a communal setting rather than stubbornly holding onto individual consumerism. This shift in consciousness led by Earth signs not only helped heal Mama Earth, but it also helped heal our minds and souls, as we collectively shifted from a scarcity-based mindset to an abundant one.