The Fire signs were The Disruptors. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius actively engaged in physical protests and demonstrations, or wrote viral tweets to spread awareness, I told Efua. Not all Fire Signs felt called to be leaders — but their action-oriented drive encouraged them to make their voices heard in some shape or form. Many of these skymates were the influencers of the zodiac, reminding us all to keep going even if the battle seemed endless . It’s due to the optimism and candor of Fire Signs that the momentum was so strong. That was particularly true during the last half of 2020, when Mars, the Planet of Action, spent six months in fiery Aries. This transit was a game-changer, encouraging all skymates to no longer ignore what obviously needed to be faced on a personal and collective level.