Living with a love of both astrology and astronomy is a little like being a Creationist science teacher: certainly possible, but probably not advisable. Still, magic is just a language for ordering the world. And, believing — perhaps against all reason — in the unknowable doesn’t have to mean refuting the known. For some people, religion offers a map with which to chart the course of their lives; for others, it’s the architecture of the universe itself that provides the tools for navigation. I believe in astrology not so much for its ability to tell fortunes, but for its narrative structure — the way it asks me to look at the events of my life as part of a larger pattern of cycles and deaths and rebirths. Astrology belongs in the land of the mythical, but it’s a mythology I’ve chosen, and one that keeps me connected to something larger and more beautiful than myself.