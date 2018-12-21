The 3 Main Capricorn Personality Types, Explained

The year is winding down, a chill is in the air, and, despite the final days of holiday cheer, soon enough we'll be in "new year mode," where motivations and ambitions run high and to-do lists are long. It's little wonder, then, that Capricorn season begins this Saturday, December 22.
Ruled by sturdy earth and disciplinarian planet Saturn, the sign of the Goat is known for its rule-abiding, conservative nature. Caps are as goal-oriented and hard-working as they come, but they aren't so driven that they're completely cold. Members of this sign tend to possess a bone-dry wit and an enduring sense of loyalty to their family and closest friends.
It goes without saying that every Capricorn is slightly different — as straightforward as this sign may seem, it's surprisingly complex. In honor of the start of its solar season, we've broken down the Capricorn identity into three distinct personality types. Read on to learn more about this cool customer of a sign.