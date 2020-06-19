Sunday’s “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse Brings Positive Change

This weekend, we'll be experiencing quite the astrological event. Not only is the summer solstice occurring, but we'll also be undergoing the new moon solar eclipse on June 21 at exactly 12:47 a.m. ET. It won't be a total eclipse, though: There will still be some surface area of the sun peaking out from behind the moon, creating a stunning "ring of fire" effect.
"Solar eclipses are extra powerful lunar events, rallying the energy of three new moons in one," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Refinery29. "This one, in particular, is even more important because it happens the same day as the summer solstice and the day the sun enters Cancer." Montúfar says that this solar eclipse is a turning point in human history, poised to accelerate social change. This particular eclipse is happening at zero degrees Cancer, meaning it will bring emotional needs to the surface.
Montúfar says that at this eclipse, both the sun and the moon will be forming a tense quincunx aspect to task-master Saturn in Aquarius. "At its worst, Saturn represents the rules and limitations that have been imposed on us and that over time have turned corrupt and oppressive," she explains. "Although Cancer is a sign that would normally want to stay home and feel cozy, this link to Saturn says that the actions we take during this new moon have long-term has consequences."
These rules and limitations from Saturn may relate directly to the police brutality and abuse of power we've been seeing not just recently, but for years. This isn't the time to sit idly by and let bygones be bygones — this solar eclipse marks the time to take action and use your voice. What you choose to do this weekend in terms of social justice might just have a long-lasting effect.
And, thankfully, the planets are here to back us up. "Mars and Jupiter will be on our side, forming a beautiful sextile," Montúfar explains. "They will lend us the courage, ambition, and good judgment we need to keep going and keep fighting for what we believe in."
This particular eclipse also has an interesting Sabian symbol attributed to it. In astrology, images derived from Spiritualist-medium Elsie Wheeler give a description of each of the 360 separate degrees of the zodiac, notes Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "The Sabian symbol for zero degrees Cancer is, 'on a ship the sailors lower an old flag and raise a new one,'" Hale says. This can be interpreted as a change brought about by all of the societal unrest we're currently experiencing concerning racism, police brutality, and inequality in general.
This celestial event will only be visible across central Africa, the southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, Northern India, and South Central China — but if you're not in those areas, that doesn't mean you can't still take partake in harnessing its power.
"Solar eclipses mark new beginnings. Because of all of the intense energy, it’s important to be clear on your intention in order to manifest your truest desires," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "I like to do bath magic when the moon is in a water sign because that way we can harness the power of the element, which in this case is water."
Interested in performing your own bath magic? Stardust lays it out. "First, write the intention you wish to achieve down on a piece of paper. Be clear and concise. Add a cup of Epsom salt, a dash of cinnamon, rose petals, and charge a rose quartz crystal under the moon to absorb its potency. While in the bath, place the crystal on your heart chakra to heal your emotions and to open yourself to new possibilities," she says.
Astrologer and occultist Shawntee Cato agrees: Water rituals are the way to go for this particular solar eclipse. "Cancer is a highly nurturing and protective energy," she explains. "Water is one of the best ways to engage with our spiritual nature as well as ground our energy."
Cato's solar eclipse bath ritual looks a little different than Stardust's — and is simpler. She recommends salt, Florida water (which can be bought through Amazon, Walmart, and other online stores), and a white candle. Crystals are also great to add, especially smoky quartz, black tourmaline, or clear quartz, if you have them. These stones will help maximize your zen under June's ring of fire eclipse.
This solar eclipse is about taking action. Raise your voice, say what needs to be said, and do what needs to be done. Only good things can come from speaking up for justice.
