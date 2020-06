Sunday’s “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse Brings Positive Change

Montúfar says that at this eclipse, both the sun and the moon will be forming a tense quincunx aspect to task-master Saturn in Aquarius. "At its worst, Saturn represents the rules and limitations that have been imposed on us and that over time have turned corrupt and oppressive," she explains. "Although Cancer is a sign that would normally want to stay home and feel cozy, this link to Saturn says that the actions we take during this new moon have long-term has consequences."