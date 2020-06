It’s Cancer Season, & The Emotional Roller Coaster Is Real

During this Cancer season, the Sun will oppose Jupiter on July 14, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com . Hale says that this is generally pleasant energy. But things can take a turn toward the negative on July 15, as the Sun opposes Pluto. "Sun-Pluto oppositions relate to power struggles and deep-seated issues," she explains. Of course, the deep-seated issues of racism and police brutality has been brought to the forefront these past few weeks. Keep up your anti-racist work and activism this season, being especially intentional about keeping up the momentum around this date in particular.