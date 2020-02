Crystals Are Super Trendy, But Do They Work?

I’d just had my first sound bath — or to be specific, an Alchemy Crystal Bowl Experience, part of the Four Seasons’ new Daily Discoveries program. The series encourages guests to dip their toes into unique wellness trends, from a Dead Sea Salt Scrub spa treatment at the Four Seasons Hotel Amman to meditation at the 10,000 Buddhas Monastery, near the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. My crystal sound bath was at the Four Seasons New York Downtown , just a few blocks from Refinery29’s office.