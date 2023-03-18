Get Ready For A Cosmic Reset: The New Moon In Aries Is Here

New moons are the cosmic resets of the astrological world — they give us a fresh start each month, allowing us to clear our plates of anything that isn't serving us anymore (really, anything). On March 21, we'll experience these vibes with a glorious new moon in Aries, signaling a time of possibility and hope for the future.
There will be two (!!!) new moons in Aries this month, meaning we'll get double the dose of that go-getter, sign of the ram energy. "This is a beautiful time to tune into what lights you up, as well as what makes you feel hopeful and excited for the future," says Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year. "While most new moons can be a period where we're feeling in need of more rest, this new moon in the fire sign of Aries can deliver just the spark of energy and inspiration that we've been waiting for."
The particular new moon will be our last opportunity to set intentions for a while, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "The reason is that the first eclipse season of the year is fast approaching, bringing a time of uncertainty," she says. "Eclipses are not meant to be channeled or harnessed, instead, they are times of surrender." We won't experience a "regular" new moon until May 19, so this is your last chance to make the most of this auspicious lunar energy. Launch your projects now, manifest your wildest dreams, and put your desires into motion. The time is ripe for positivity and success.
There are a few planetary happenings to be aware of during this new moon. For starters, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, will be close to the sun and the moon, making our communication with others fast and harsh, according to Campos. "There is impetuous energy under these moonbeams and we may feel called to act now, feeling more reactive and decisive," she says. "Do your best to temper your impatient nature. While Aries energy is exciting and motivating, its spark can burn out just as quickly as it started."
Another planet to look out for is Mars, the Planet of Desire, which will be "in the last degrees of Gemini and in a wide aspect to Neptune, urging us to take it slow and define what we want to attain," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "Work through fears during this lunation and embrace all demons we’ve hidden in our closets. Loving the shadow side of ourselves is essential."
Montúfar notes that in astrology, Mars is the God of War, so we must be very careful of our interactions with others during this time. "This is especially true due to Mars being in Gemini, the zodiac sign that rules thought and speech," she says. Get this — she also says that "those who notice the intense energy from Mars coming in are advised to fight it by practicing strenuous exercising." Pro tip: Try out a new workout class (boxing, anyone?) or walking route on this day — you may need to let out some steam, and this is the perfect way to do it.
To use these vibes to the best of their abilities, Campos advises us to not lose sight of our long-term vision as we work towards our goals. "To manifest under this new moon, focus on yourself," she says. "Do you have a particular goal in mind? Do you want to show up in the world in a more authentic way? Is there a risk you've felt called to take, but your logical mind continues to talk yourself out of it? How can you take better care of yourself spiritually, emotionally or physically?"
Shortly after this new moon occurs, Pluto, the Planet of Death and Rebirth, moves into Aquarius. "This change is the first after over 200 years, so it is very significant and powerful," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "Pluto brings even more fresh energy embracing changes and beginnings. Some things in your life will be torn down and burned to the ground, but only so you can rebuild them again."
According to Naskova, what we start during this window will be long lasting. Trust me — it would be best to harness this energy and run with it.