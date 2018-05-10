Do you fantasise about working in a creative industry — fashion, design, entertainment, media, what have you — but have no idea where to begin? Maybe you're just starting out in the workforce, or maybe you're looking for a career shift because you just can't with corporate life anymore. It's tough enough to land any job, but a creative gig can seem like a wild card to the uninitiated. Do you need to be artistic and business-minded? Will you have to slog through an unpaid internship first? Will you never be able to leave work at 5 p.m. again? What do you even wear?!
We spoke with Leonardo Lawson of BOND Creative Search and BOND Collective, Inc. to get the answers to these questions and more. BOND is a women-driven consulting firm that works with all levels of creative workers — from up-and-coming talent to top executives. Lawson has partnered with the likes of Alexander Wang, MAC Cosmetics, and many more. One of his favourite parts of the job is "working with young people with bright ideas and big dreams and watching them grow," Lawson tells us.
If that sounds like you, read on for Lawson's advice (spoiler: Yes, you should dare to dream of a brand-new artsy career). Get ready to do what you love and love what you do.