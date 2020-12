Is Ambition Dead?

Ambition is not the same as aspiration, which is the hope that you might achieve something. Ambition is acting on that hankering, deploying your determination to achieve it. In one way or another, I feel that ambition – both being told to be ambitious by teachers and family members and desperately trying to summon it when all I’ve wanted to do is relax – has defined my entire life. Perhaps it is a survival instinct (particularly if you don’t have the safety net of family wealth), something ancient within us which drives us to work ever harder in order to achieve the material success required to have a comfortable life. In prehistoric times, that material success would, I guess, have meant getting up and going out to hunt and gather enough animal flesh and firewood to stay alive. Until recently, it seemed to be working as many hours as you could possibly manage and having approximately three side hustles