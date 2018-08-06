4 Lessons I Learned From My Leo Sister

While there's a reason why we aren't all Leos (could you imagine the yelling?), the rest of us could stand to learn something from their passionate, expansive approach to life. From their confidence to their emotional honesty to their overall boldness, Leos possess many traits that most of us only aspire to have. Again, it isn't useful to be baldly honest, proud, and pushy all the time, but Leo is the rare sign that not only knows what it wants but knows how to pursue it and, in the end, usually get it.