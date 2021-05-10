I Married Young. I Was Widowed Young. I Never Want A Long-Term Partner Again

Reconciling with my desire to explore intimately, even lovingly, with short–term partners who are transparently on the same page has been revelatory. Beyond that, separating myself as a mother and lover feels not only necessary, but also natural to me. I can stay present on both sides of the Venn diagram, but what I learned from that first experience with a lover-turned-partner is that something changes in me when they overlap — I feel overwhelmed by the need from all parties at once, unable to stay present, torn between my mother/lover selves. And as the only parent to my children, staying present with them is non-negotiable. When I am home, I am theirs. And because I am their only living parent, it is even more important to me to stay available to them. To keep my door unlocked.