I didn’t know anyone in the city yet, so I went to Henrietta’s by myself. I scored a seat at the bar, and sat there feeling awkward for a few minutes. The sense of loneliness didn’t last long, though. As the bar started to slowly fill up, I suddenly realized that I was surrounded by more queer women than I had ever encountered in my four years in college, which was an experience in itself. I didn’t know them personally, but if I turned to anyone to tell them about my experiences with other women, they would likely be able to relate. Historically, queer bars have been one of the few places where queer people are free to truly be themselves, so most come with a real sense of camaraderie. In fact, soon after I sat down a group of women invited me to join their game of Jenga. I met the people who would become my closest NYC friends that night, and almost every time we went out, we made sure to start or end the night either there, or at Cubbyhole or Ginger’s. But even when I went to a lesbian bar alone, I never felt lonely.