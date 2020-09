I’m 29 In New York But 31 In Seoul, & Being Single Feels Complicated

In Korea, you are one year old when you are born, and you turn a year older on New Year’s Day, not your birthday. This method of age calculation, called “ East Asian Age Reckoning ,” is said to come from China, as its numerals begin with one, not zero. (Some claim that Asians used to count a fetus’ time in the womb as part of their life, but that’s not historically confirmed.) Countries like China, Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia, and even North Korea mostly stopped using this age system as recently as the 1980s. South Korea remains the only country in the world that still commonly uses it.