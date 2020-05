These Are The Industries With The Most Open Jobs Right Now

Many of the in-demand jobs right now aren’t ones you can do from the safety of your home, and the biggest demand is in health care and essential businesses like grocery stores. Glassdoor has a dedicated section for jobs like this that are hiring right now, and it may come as no surprise that Amazon is among the companies with the most non-remote job offerings. In mid-April, it said it was looking for another 100,000 employees , despite coming under fire for its treatment of essential employees during the pandemic. Other essential businesses like Aldi and CVS Health are also seeing a hiring surge. There’s been a rise in e-commerce jobs as well, especially since e-commerce has become bigger during quarantine. Health insurance companies like Humana and UnitedHealth are also searching for workers, and many states are currently hiring scores of contact tracers