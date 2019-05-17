I learned a lot from the experience – I realised my loneliness is sometimes of my own making and is caused by my anxiety about reaching out to people. Sometimes it’s easier to think 'no one likes me' but actually it’s down to me pushing people away for fear of letting them in. I’ve tried – and failed in some instances! – to be braver and strike up more conversations and socialise, and I’ve definitely nurtured some new friendships – some are with people that were already in my life but I perhaps didn’t put the effort in with previously. I now know that contrived socialising isn’t for me, as it puts a lot of pressure on you and feels forced. The best connections are organic and they really do happen when you allow yourself to be vulnerable and let people in.