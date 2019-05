To anyone in the same position I was in last year, I'd say: show yourself some kindness – you can’t accept it from others if you don’t show it to yourself. Don’t beat yourself up about everything or put pressure on yourself. There's no right or wrong number of friends to have and there's no one-fits-all fix to feeling lonely – do what makes you feel good and to hell with what anyone else says. But also realise that being alone sometimes can be great once you get past the fear. And watch Fleabag if you haven't already. I’ve taken such reassurance from it. Finally, a woman we can all relate to – who's not perfect, but doing her best. The way the show depicts mental health and loneliness and wanting to be loved is the best I’ve ever seen. My mantra is 'be a bit more Fleabag'."